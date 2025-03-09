Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch have arrested as many as 10 Bangladeshi intruders at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station here.

The STF officials arrested the Bangladeshi nationals—six men, three women and a minor boy—during a raid at the main railway station of the city here today.

The Bangladeshi nationals had entered India without any valid documents and they have been residing at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station for last few days.

The STF sleuths have seized seven mobile phones, Bangladeshi currencies and other items from the intruders.

The Bangladeshi nationals had illegally crossed the Indo-Bangla border near Dhubri area in Assam, STF sources said.