Jajpur: At least ten children from Munda Sahi in Odisha's Jajpur district fell ill and were hospitalised after consuming a poisonous fruit on Sunday.

As per reports, the children were playing together in the locality when they came across the fruit on a tree. After consuming the fruit, they started experiencing severe vomiting and stomach pain.

The children were initially rushed to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre for treatment. Some of them were later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment as their condition deteriorated.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.