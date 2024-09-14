Baripada: In a disturbing video that has gone viral on social media, a 10-ft python was beaten to death by villagers in Baripada Territorial Division of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district here. The incident took place in Kuliana block. While one of the accused has been arrested, others allegedly involved in the crime are yet to be held. While the incident took place recently, it came to light after the video did rounds on social media.

The clip showed villagers beating the reptile, an Indian Rock Python, brutally with a sickle. One of the villagers was also seen dragging the snake along the road in one hand, holding the weapon in the other.

It is still unknown as to why the villagers resorted to killing the python, which is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act due to its endangered status. Non-venomous snake species such as the Indian Rock Python is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. This gives the reptile species the same level of protection as the Asian Elephant in the country. Killing an animal in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act attracts imprisonment for a minimum of three years and a maximum of seven years, along with a fine of at least ₹25,000

With the highest level of protection, hunting these species is prohibited across India, except when there is a threat to human life. The trading of these species is also prohibited.

It is not uncommon for snakes like Python to become unfortunate victims of conflict due to their imposing size which triggers fear among humans.

While provisions for the protection of endangered species are in place, sources said locals are still unaware of the consequences of harming the animals coming under the Schedules of Wildlife Protection Act. This has been touted as one of the major reasons of similar incidents often been reported from the area.

Confirming the incident, a senior forest official said one of the accused has been held. "All persons involved in the heinous crime will be taken to ask as per guidelines of Wildlife Protection Act. Further investigation is underway," he added.