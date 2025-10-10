Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the IAS cadre by transferring at least 10 officers in the state.

The government also allocated additional assignments to some IAS officers as part of the reshuffle. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department today issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, the state government has transferred Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) vice chairman N. Thirumala Naik, a 2009 batch IAS officer, and posted him as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govemment, School & Mass Education Department.

Mansi Nimbhal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation. She has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Secretary to Water Resources Department

Nimbhal was earlier serving as Director, Tourism with additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation and Director, Scheduled Tribes.

Surendra Kumar Meena (2012 batch), Additional Secretary to Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department with additional charge of Director, State lnstitute of Rural Development, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary to ST&SC Development, Minorities & Backwad Classes Welfare Department, said the notification.

As per the notification, Subhashree Nanda (2013 batch), Additional Secretary to School & Mass Education Department, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary to Planning & Convergence Department.

Premjit Nayak (2014 batch) has been appointed as Director, Scheduled Tribes. He was earlier serving as Additional Secretary to ST&SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Similarly, Deepankar Mohapatra (2014 batch) has been appointed as Director, Tourism. Besides, he has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation. He was earlier serving as Chief Executive Officer, Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha.

Pranati Chhotray (2014 batch), Managing Director, Boyanika with additional charge of Director, Handicrafts, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary to Home Department.

Nivedita Prusty (20l5 batch), Additional Secretary to Home Department, has been shifted and appointed as Managing Director, Boyanika. She has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Director, Handicrafts, added the notification.

Madhusmita Samal (2015 batch), Additional Secretary to Planning & Convergence Department, has been shifted and appointed as Additional Secretary to Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, with additional charge of Director, State institute of Rural Development.

Saniay Kumar Biswal (2015 batch), Manager (Administration), Capital Region Urban Transport, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Secrctary to Commerce & Transport Department.

OAS officer Kanhu Charan Dhir, who was serving as Private Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism Minister, has been transferred and posted as Director, Minor Minerals.

In addition to this, the state government has allowed Girish S.N. (2002 batch), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, to remain in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Department of Mission Shakti.

Chanchal Rana (2014 batch), Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (MBC), has been allowed to remain in additional charge of vice-chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd, said the notification.