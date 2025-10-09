Bhubaneswar: Rich tributes were paid to legendary freedom fighter Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das on his birth anniversary today across Odisha. The day is commemorated as Gopabandhu Jayanti in the state.

Here are 10 things to know about Pandit Gopabandhu Das:



1. Gandhi of Odisha: Utkalmani Gopabandhu is described as the Gandhi of Odisha for his immense contribution towards Odisha in fields of social reform, journalism and literature.

2. A social reformer: His efforts to bring change in orthodox society, his role to expedite social movements, selfless service and educational reform earned him the title ‘Utkalmani’ (Gem of Odisha). Earlier, Odisha was known as Utkal.

He had started a voluntary organisation – Puri Seva Samiti – to help the cholera victims. Later, the movement led to the setting up of a separate hospital for cholera patients in the district.

Born on October 9, 1877, to Swarnamayee Devi and Daitari Das in Suando village near Puri, he played a major part in making Odisha the first official linguistic state in India in 1936. His contribution to Odisha in creating the separate province will always be remembered by generations.

3. Alumnus of Ravenshaw College, Cuttack: Gopabandhu attended Ravenshaw College, Cuttack, an educational premier of Odisha. During his study, he encouraged his friends to serve people and address social, economic and political problems. His passion for social service had posed as an obstruction, for which he failed in his B.A degree. He cleared the examination on his second attempt. Later, he earned an LLB from Calcutta University.

4. Left profession as lawyer and dedicated his life to social work: After completing graduation in law from Calcutta University, he practiced in Puri before moving to the High Court in Cuttack. Later, he was appointed as the government lawyer in the Mayurbhanj court. As he was not willing to continue the profession as a lawyer, he quit it and switched to social work.

5. A man who ignored his ailing son and moved to extend help to people in flood-affected areas: As Gopabandhu was committed to serving the poor and destitute, he rushed to the flood-affected areas without delay to provide relief, ignoring his ailing son.

“There are so many to look after my son. But there are so many people affected by devastating floods. It is my duty to go there rather than attend my son here. Lord Jagannath will take care of my son,” he had said.

6. A freedom fighter: During his stay in Kolkata (Calcutta), he came in contact with the Vande Mataram group that infused the Swadeshi spirit in him. He was the first president of the Congress Party in Odisha. He had brought Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Odisha in 1921 to inspire people to join the non-cooperation movement. He was jailed many times for the cause of the freedom struggle. Veteran leader Subhash Chandra Bose called him the father of the national movement in Odisha.

7. Educational reformer: Gopabandhu believed that education can improve and bring change in society. After completion of primary education, he joined Puri Zilla School in 1893, where he met his teacher Mukhtiar Ramchandra Das. He was greatly inspired by the nationalistic values of his teacher.

He founded a school named Satyabadi Bana Bidyalaya at Sakshi Gopal in 1909. He took a vow to reform society through improving the educational system in Odisha. He infused patriotism among students through education and taught them the values of human life and service to mankind.

8. A man who was living for others: Gopabandhu had lost his parents in his childhood days. He married Apti at the age of 12. She also left the world when he was only 28. After the death of his wife and three sons, he left his daughters with his elder brother and gave his share of the inheritance. He left his home and dedicated his life to the service of mankind.

9. Eminent writer and poet: He was an eminent writer and poet. His works, including Kara Kabita, Chilika, Dharmapada and Bandi Ra Atma Katha, are testimony to his literary skills.

10. Contribution to journalism: Gopabandhu was the pioneer of press freedom in Odisha. He was the national vice president of Lok Sevak Mandal. He had played a significant role in Odia journalism. He published a monthly magazine, ‘Satyabadi’, in 1914. Later, he started a weekly newspaper, ‘The Samaj’, in 1919, which was once a leading Daily in Odisha. He served as the Editor of ‘Samaj’ till his last breath.