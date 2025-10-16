The new office-bearers have been appointed as per the approval of BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal.

The party has appointed 10 vice-presidents, four general secretaries and 10 secretaries in its new team for the state.

The BJP has appointed Jatin Mohanty, Ashok Mishra, Kusum Tete, Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, K. Narayan Rao, Shibaji Mohanty, Bhabendra Kumar Panda, Sipra Bajpei, Sudarshan Goel and Bishnu Das as vice-presidents for its Odisha unit.

According to the party, Biranchi Narayan Tripathy, Sarada Prasad Satapathy, Simanchal Khatei and Purnima Priyadarsani Nayak have been appointed as general secretaries for the state unit of BJP.

In addition to this, Saroj Kumar Kar, Kalandi Samal, Smruti Pattanayak, Priti Prativa Bhola, Bhagaban Mohanty, Pinky Pradhan, Rama Chandra Hansdah, Mamata Singh, Pruthiviraj Mohapatra and Smita Pradhan have been appointed as secretaries for the Odisha BJP.

The party has appointed Ajaya Kumar Agrawal as the treasurer for the state unit of BJP while Dibakar Harichandan has been appointed as joint treasurer.

It is worth mentioning here that Samal was elected as the president of Odisha unit of BJP for a second consecutive term in July this year.

Notably, the party came to the power in the state on its own for the first time after securing at least 78 seats in Odisha Assembly in 2024 polls.

