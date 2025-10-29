Sundargarh: Around 10 wagons of a freight train derailed on the Rourkela-Ranchi main railway line on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the wagons went off the tracks between Bano and Kanarawa railway stations at around 10 am. Some of the derailed wagons also overturned.

Following the incident, Railway teams from Hatia and Bondamunda were immediately rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Services Affected

Train services on the busy Rourkela-Ranchi route came to a complete halt after the accident. The Maurya Express, which was on its way from Gorakhpur to Sambalpur, was stopped near Kanarawa station.

Senior officers and engineers from the Ranchi Railway Division’s engineering and operations departments have arrived at the location to assess the situation. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Also read: Two Killed, Several Injured as Passenger Bus Crashes into Truck in Odisha's Balasore.