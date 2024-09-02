Bhubaneswar: A total of 100 murder cases were reported from former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's constituency in Ganjam district in the last 24 years in Odisha, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Replying to a query by Bhanjanagar MLA Pradyumna Kumar Nayak in an ongoing Assembly session today, the CM told the House that 100 murder incidents had taken place in Hinjili Assembly Constituency, which is being represented by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik, during the regime of his government.

A total of 328 accused persons were identified and arrested in connection with those murder cases, of them 2 have been sentenced, 22 were acquitted and 69 cases are pending in courts.

Highlighting more about crime in Ganjam district during Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, the CM said that criminals had opened fire on police personnel in 37 cases during manhunts in which 63 cops were wounded. The police had launched crackdowns against 41 criminals in 37 cases in the district during the period.