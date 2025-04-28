Sambalpur: In a strict move, the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) has decided to take disciplinary action against 100 students following the tragic death of a girl student, who drowned in the university’s fishery area on April 10.

Per the university’s decision, five girl students have been ordered to vacate their hostels. Additionally, several students have had their grades downgraded to ‘F’ and have been fined ₹5,000 each.

The disciplinary notice also directs some students to engage in social work under the supervision of the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO).

Despite repeated warnings from VSSUT authorities instructing students to avoid sensitive areas on campus, many failed to comply, which ultimately led to the fatal incident.