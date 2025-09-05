Bhubaneswar: Odisha will soon operate around 1,000 electric buses to promote eco-friendly transport and curb vehicular pollution, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said today.

At present, the state has 400 e-buses in service. The government is in the process of adding 200 more, while another 400 e-buses will be provided to Odisha under a central scheme announced by the Prime Minister, the Minister said.

Highlighting the expansion plan, the minister said 25 new e-buses will be deployed in Sambalpur shortly. “To protect the environment, it is necessary to introduce more e-buses across the state. With the upcoming additions, Odisha will have a fleet of 1,000 e-buses,” Mohapatra said.