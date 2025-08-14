Bhubaneswar: A total of 1,090 police personnel will be conferred medals for Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional services on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the official list of recipients of medals include Gallantry Awards, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service for various police services in the country.

As per the list, 233 personnel have been awarded Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 758 personnel awarded Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The highest number of Gallantry Medals has gone to personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, followed by members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Of total recipients, 31 from Odisha Police have been selected for GM, PSM and MSM this year. While 9 will be conferred the GM, 2 PSM and 11 MSM in Police Service, 2 will receive MSM in Fire Service, 1 PSM and 3 MSM in Home Guard & Civil Defence Service, 1 PSM and 2 MSM in Correctional Service.

Here're details of Awardees List from Odisha Police:

POLICE SERVICE

Medal for Gallantry (GM)

1. Amaresh Chandra Narendra - Sub Inspector

2. Jeetendra Kumar Nayak - Constable

3. Arjuna Mallick - OAPF

4. Youdhisthira Mallick - OAPF

5. Aswini Kumar Bagh - Havildar

6. Dambarudhar Bhoi - Commando

7. Nabin Kumar Sahu - Commando

8. Pradip Shrestha - Commando

9. Abhimanyu Majhi - Commando

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

1. Rabindra Kumar Panda - Additional Superintendent of Police

2. Naresh Kumar Patel - Commandant

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

1. Maheswar Sethy - Assistant Inspector General - MSM

2. Pradeep Kumar Pradhan - ADDITIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE - MSM

3. Debendra Narayan Dash - ADDITIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE - MSM

4. Ashish Kumar Rout - DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE - MSM

5. A Srinibas Dora - Inspector - MSM

6. Hemamalni Nayak - DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE - MSM (woman)

7. Suryanarayan Mallick - Commandant - MSM

8. Santosh Kumar Mirdha - Inspector - MSM

9. Arun Kumar Samanta - Assistant Sub Inspector - MSM

10. Arabinda Das - Assistant Sub Inspector - MSM

11. Chinmayee Rout - Constable - MSM (woman)

FIRE SERVICE

1. Sudhakar Panigrahi - Leading Fire Fighter - MSM

2. Dillip Kumar Nanda - Leading Fire Fighter - MSM

HOME GUARD & CIVIL DEFENCE

Dolagobinda Mohapatra - Home Guard Platoon Commander - PSM

Aswini Kumar Das - Home Guard - MSM

Jitendra Lenka - Home Guard Platoon Commander - MSM

Biswo Ranjan Kunar - Civil Defence Volunteer - MSM

CORRECTIONAL SERVICE

Kamakhi Prasad Pati - Jailer - PSM

Sudhir Kumar Jena - Assistant Jailor - MSM

Saroj Kumar Padhy - Chief Warder - MSM

The medals will be presented as part of the Independence Day celebrations to acknowledge the exceptional contribution of selected police personnel in safeguarding law, order, and public safety in the country.