Kendrapara: As many as 11 Class-X students sustained injuries as an SUV in which they were heading towards the centre of their Matric Exam overturned after hitting a cyclist near Krushna Nagar Chhak under Talchua Marine police limits in Odisha's Kendrapara district, today.

Speeding Vehicle Hits Cyclist, Falls Into Canal

As per reports, the ill-fated vehicle was carrying the students of Vivekananda High School in the Baghamari area to a Matric Examination Centre at Naga Narayan High School in Khamara Sahi. The speeding vehicle hit a bicycle rider, following which it fell into a roadside canal and turned turtle.

Cyclist Killed, Students Injured

The cyclist, Subrat Mandal, died on the spot. On the other hand, the students sustained injuries in the road mishap and were admitted to the Talchua Hospital for treatment.

Tension at Accident Spot, Locals Protest

Tension ran high at the accident spot when police arrested the driver of the SUV as irate locals gheraoed the cops. The locals later blocked the Rajnagar-Talchua main road.

Some Students Allowed to Appear for Exam

Fortunately, some of the injured students, who were able to appear for the exam, have been allowed to enter the centre despite the delay in arrival due to the unexpected incident.