Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards improving infrastructure and public safety, the General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has approved the declaration of 170 road over bridge (ROB) construction projects as special railway projects under the provisions of the Railway (Amendment) Act, 2008.

This landmark decision is set to accelerate the execution of these vital infrastructure projects, which will help streamline the land acquisition process and enable faster approvals. By designating these projects as special railway projects, ECoR aims to facilitate smoother coordination with state authorities, ensuring timely completion and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Of the 170 projects, 110 will be located in Odisha, while 60 will be in Andhra Pradesh. These ROBs will not only improve rail infrastructure but also significantly enhance the safety and convenience of both road and rail users. The elimination of manned level crossings will reduce the risk of accidents, contribute to smoother traffic flow, and allow for better mobility of train operations.

These projects are also expected to alleviate traffic congestion at level crossing gates, promoting seamless connectivity across the region. By focusing on public safety and infrastructure development, the 170 ROB projects align with the national goals of expanding and modernizing transportation systems while enhancing public welfare.

The East Coast Railway remains dedicated to delivering initiatives that contribute to regional development and address the growing infrastructure needs of both road and rail users.

It is committed to enhancing transportation infrastructure, ensuring safe and efficient rail services, and contributing to the socio-economic growth of the eastern region.