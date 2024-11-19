Bhubaneswar: More than 100 people were allotted houses under the Affordable Housing Project of the state government in Bhubaneswar today.

Housing & Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra distributed the allotment letters to beneficiaries of the Affordable Housing Project (AHP) at IDCOL Auditorium today.

A total of 116 beneficiaries received their allotment letters, including 47 for Chandrasekharpur AHP, 36 for Nilamadhab Awas AHP, and 28 for Subudhipur’s Barunei Enclave AHP.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mahapatra emphasized the state government’s commitment for improving the lives of slum dwellers.

"Owning a house in the capital city is a dream for many. Through BDA's affordable housing schemes, we aim to provide shelter to the urban poor, ensuring not just housing but a better quality of life. These projects are equipped with proper infrastructure and basic amenities for a better living," the Minister said.

The house allotment process was conducted transparently through a lottery system in the presence of an Independent Observer.

Plans are underway to construct 2,600 houses on 20 acres of land in Chandrasekharpur Mauja. Of these, 820 houses have already been completed, and 737 have been allotted to eligible beneficiaries. The remaining 1,863 houses will be distributed in phases.

In Nilamadhav Awas project, 1,200 houses are being developed on an 8.18-decimal plot near Care Hospital in Bhubaneswar, of which construction of 960 houses has been completed, with 543 already allotted to beneficiaries. The remaining 657 houses will be allocated in subsequent phases.

At Barunei Enclave in Subudhipur, all 342 planned houses have been constructed, and 28 have been handed over to eligible beneficiaries.

Similarly, the redevelopment of the Keshari Residency slum in Satyanagar is in progress on 10 acres of land. Out of the targeted 1,300 houses, 560 have been completed, and 454 families have received their allotments. The remaining 846 houses will be allocated in phases.