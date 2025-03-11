Bhubaneswar: In the fast-growing city like Bhubaneswar, as many as 11,806 constructions have been declared as illegal in the capital, informed Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.

Replying to MLA Ashok Kumar Das in Assembly, the Minister stated that total 11,806 strutures have been constructed in Bhubaneswar in unauthorised manner.

Of total unauthorised constructions, 7223 have been regularised under Sarbakhyama Yojana, a scheme for Regularisation of Unauthorised Constructions, in 2018 and 2019. However, remaining 4583 buildings are yet to be regularised under the scheme, he said.