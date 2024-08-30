Bhubaneswar: As many as 1187 lecturer posts are lying vacant in different government and private universities in Odisha, informed Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Replying to a query in the Assembly, the minister assured the House that the vacant lecturer posts in the universities would be filled soon.

"There are 43 universities in the state, of which 25 including 18 government and 7 private are under the Higher Education Department. Of the total universities, there are 8 universities (3 state-run and 5 private) that come under the Skill Development Department, one Agriculture university, 3 health universities, 3 private universities, one central university, and one Odia university, which is under the Department of Odia Language," Suryabanshi told the House.

The recruitment process for appointment of lecturers in these universities has already started, he said.

Speaking on the recruitment process, he said, "The government has authorised the OPSC for the appointment of faculties after amending Odisha Universities ((Amendment) Act 2020. As per the UGC guidelines, the faculties will be appointed after forming a committee at the university. A proposal will be made to the UGC and amend the law on how the faculty will be appointed by the university committee. Discussions have been completed with the Chief Minister in this regard."

On Vice-Chancellors appointment in different universities, the minister informed the House that the tenure of a VC in a university is 4 years. There are vice-chancellors in 11 universities under the Department of Higher Education.

"The Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar and Vikram Dev University in Jeypore are currently being run by the OSD as the Chancellor appoints the VC. The Chancellor has directed to run these universities through OSD till the appointment of VCs. Meanwhile, the Berhampur University's VC has been given an additional charge of the Khallikote University following controversy surfaced over UGC accreditation to the unitary university. Similarly, Fakir Mohan University's VC is holding the additional charge of Baripada University. The term of the VC at State Open University will end on 26.6.2027. The term of VC at Odia University is scheduled to end on 31.8.2025," the minister said.