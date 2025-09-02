Dubai: The vibrant spirit of Western Odisha came alive in Dubai as the 11th edition of the World’s Largest Nuakhai Bhetghat outside India was celebrated with grandeur and cultural fervour at Credence High School, Dubai.

While Nuakhai was observed in Western Odisha on August 28, the Odia community in the UAE marked the festival on 31st august, recreating the fragrance of their homeland on foreign soil.

Western Odisha’s vibrant culture stole the spotlight as peppy songs, electrifying dances, the lyrical beauty of Sambalpuri language, and stunning handlooms lit up the stage. The dazzling showcase left the entire audience mesmerized, turning the day into a spectacular celebration of tradition and pride.

Carrying forward the vision of “One UAE, One Nuakhai”, the annual celebration brought together more than 700 attendees, making it the biggest Nuakhai gathering beyond India’s borders.

The event was graced by distinguished guests Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), the only Indian business council officially recognized and authorised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Emirati Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, symbolizing the strong cultural bonds between the UAE and India.

Special invitees from Western Odisha added warmth and authenticity to the occasion. Versatile artist Jagruti Rath (singer, anchor, actor & dancer), hailing from Bolangir and Sambalpuri singer Pratham Kumbar, hailing from Jharsuguda, enthralled the audience with captivating performances. Their songs set the tone for the day and none in the audience could resist the foot tapping beats of Sambalpuri Songs. Popular comedian Papu Pam Pam regaled

the audiences with his wit and humour. He also sang a few songs.

Local talents stole the show with kids and women presenting traditional Sambalpuri dances, and handloom displays, culminating in a dazzling Sambalpuri fashion show. The hall, adorned with over 700 participants in traditional Sambalpuri attire, echoed with the rhythm and vibrancy of Western Odisha.

Adding authenticity to the proceedings, a special aarti for Maa Samaleswari was performed, wherein new grain specially flown in from Sonepur was first offered to the Goddess, before being shared among the audience.

In a significant gesture, for the first time ever, in any Nuakhai outside India, a chef was brought from Odisha to provide traditional food at the gathering. Celebrated chef Ananda Pujhari flew in from Bargarh, to be part of this Nuakhai. Traditional delicacies like khaasi mansa kasa to kardi-mircha chutchuta delighted the Odia diaspora with the flavors of home.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of a special calendar marking the 11th edition, featuring iconic temples of Odisha and celebrating the enduring tradition of Nuakhai in the UAE.

Nuakhai Paribar UAE continues to stand as a cultural bridge, preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Western Odisha on foreign shores, uniting the community under one banner of tradition, togetherness and pride. Apart from fostering brotherhood, it continues to showcase Western Odisha’s rich culture in Dubai, whereby attempting to popularize it on a global scale.