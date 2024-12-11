Bhubaneswar: The 11th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), a premier platform for intellectual and creative exchange, is set to unfold from March 21-23, 2025, in the historic Temple City of Bhubaneswar. This festival promises an unparalleled celebration of ideas, languages, and cultures, bringing together over 500 writers, thinkers, idealists, realists, visionaries, intellectuals, avant-garde practitioners, the iconoclasts, thought leaders and visionaries from across the globe, representing over 25 languages.

The annual and iconic Kalinga Literary Festival will be held in the three venues of the temple city of Bhubaneswar, these are Mayfair Lagoon, Kala Bhoomi and Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre.

For its 2025 edition, the Festival will host over 500 speakers from across a vast array of nationalities, as well as recipients of major awards such as the Nobel, the Booker, International Booker, the Sahitya Akademi and many more. The key sessions will be on topics such cultural nationalism, female voice and identity, crime fiction, memoir, translation, poetry, economics, Generation Y, Indian Languages, publishing industry , mythology, Media, Market, Children, Women, Transgender, Citizen Engagement, Cinema, Sports, Ethics , tech morality and Artificial Intelligence, the global crisis , cutting-edge science, India and World, art and photography, , Discrimination, Revolutions, Peace building, Conflict Resolution and Harmony. There will be several One to One sessions with leading experts on the subjects. There will be a Story telling sessions promise to add new flavor to the literary spirit of the festival.

Every year, the Festival brings together a diverse mix of the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue. The Festival has hosted nearly 4000 speakers & performers and welcomed booklovers from across the world since its inception in 2013. The Kalinga Literary Festival is back with its 10th edition to invigorate, educate, provoke and entertain as well. Acclaimed writers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Indonesia, Japan, UK, Spain, France, USA and other countries will join the festival as speakers. Over 100 artists will join Kalinga Art Festival.

In a reverent celebration of our shared heritage, the festival aims to rekindle the flame of inspiration from our ancestors' wisdom, demonstrating its profound relevance in today's world. The three-day festival will cover several dimensions of the interconnections between Literature, freedom, Republican values, cultural diversity, social equity.

Why KLF 2025 Stands Out:

A Unique Platform: KLF bridges the vibrant Indian regional voices with the global centers of literary and cultural innovation. It fosters dialogues that resonate with the soul of India while addressing universal themes of democracy, diversity, and sustainability.

Celebrating Diversity: From Nobel and Booker laureates to Sahitya Akademi winners, KLF represents a spectrum of creative brilliance. It remains unmatched in showcasing the richness of Indian languages alongside global literary voices.

Empowering Emerging Talent: KLF offers an extraordinary opportunity for aspiring writers, artists, and young leaders to engage directly with established luminaries, fostering inspiration and mentorship.

Key Attractions:

Dialogues Across Borders: Engage in sessions on pressing global issues, from climate justice to AI ethics, featuring iconic thinkers, writers, and policymakers.

Kalinga Art Festival: A showcase of creativity with 60+ exceptional artists, blending tradition and innovation.

KLF Book Awards: Recognizing 20 trailblazing authors, this prestigious award highlights the diversity of India's literary legacy.

Heritage Walks and Mystic Mic: Immerse in Bhubaneswar’s cultural essence through curated walks and soulful performances.

The Vision Behind KLF:

“KLF is more than a festival—it is a movement that celebrates the transformative power of literature, rekindling the wisdom of our ancestors to inspire the future,” says Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder-Director of KLF. “This year’s edition is a testament to the resilience of the literary spirit, bringing together global voices in the heart of Bhubaneswar.”

Ashok Kumar Bal, KLF Patron and CEO, adds, “KLF underscores the relevance of India’s historical narratives in shaping a global society. It celebrates the intersection of ancient wisdom and contemporary thought.”

Global and Regional Impact:

KLF has consistently championed Brand Odisha and Brand India, amplifying the state’s cultural heritage on a global stage. It also extends its reach through international festivals in Kathmandu, with future plans for Colombo and Bali, rekindling ancient ties with Southeast Asia.

Enriching Experiences:

Delving deeper into the cultural ethos, the festival will offer Mystic Walks and cycling tours through Bhubaneswar's ancient heart juxtaposed against its urban expanse. The Kalinga Art Festival will be a visual symphony, harmonizing the aesthetic essence of the festival's theme.