Bhubaneswar: Altogether 12 new mineral blocks in Odisha will be auctioned in 2025-26 financial year.

This was revealed by Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in the Odisha Assembly today.

The minister made this revelation while replying to a query of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain in the House.

“The required approvals have been received for the auctioning of 12 mineral blocks in Odisha in the current financial year. Steps are being taken for inviting tenders in this regard,” said the minister.

As per the data provided by Jena, the 12 mineral blocks are virgin ones and located in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Balangir, Koraput and Nuapada districts.

The mineral blocks comprise four iron ore blocks, two limestone blocks, two bauxite blocks, one manganese block, two manganese and iron ore blocks, and one limestone and dolomite block.

The minister also revealed that the lease period of one iron ore block in Keonjhar district will expire on July 2, 2026.

Earlier, Swain, an eight-time MLA from Athagarh in Cuttack district, sought to know details about the government’s plan for auctioning of new mineral blocks in Odisha. He also urged the minister to reveal data on the minerals blocks whose lease periods are about to expire in the next financial year (2026-27).