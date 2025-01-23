Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl died after accidentally consuming rice laced with poison meant for killing rats at Riun village under Birmitrapur police limits in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The deceased was identified as Kiran, daughter of Sagar Kumbhar of the village. She was a class-V student of Riun Primary School.

As per reports, Kiran returned home from school on Tuesday afternoon and unknowingly ate the rice that had been mixed with rat poison and kept in the house. Within minutes of consuming the poisoned food, her condition became critical.

Her family rushed her to the Rourkela Government Gospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, Sagar filed a complaint at the Kuarmunda police outpost on Wednesday. Police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem before registering a case of unnatural death. The girl’s body was later handed over to her family.

Sagar’s elder daughter had also died a few months ago after being bitten by a snake while sleeping at home.