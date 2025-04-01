Paralakhemundi: The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) organized a commemorative event at the historic Paralakhemundi Railway Station to mark the 125th anniversary of the Paralakhemundi Light Railway.

As part of the celebrations, school children participated in various competitions, including essay writing, drawing, painting, and elocution, on the theme Virasat Se Vikas Tak (From Heritage to Development).

The initiative to connect Paralakhemundi with Naupada, located just 40 km away, was first proposed by the Raja of Parlakimedi, Maharaja Goura Chandra Gajapati Narayan Deo II. After receiving government approval in 1898, construction on the line commenced. The Naupada-Paralakhemundi narrow gauge line was launched as the Parlakimedi Light Railway (PLR) on April 1, 1900, making it the first private railway company in Odisha.

In 1931, the railway line was extended to Gunupur (51 km), and in 1934, the Bengal Nagpur Railway took over its management. Today, the Naupada-Gunupur line includes ten stations: Tekkali, Paddasana, Temburu, Ganguvada, Pathapatnam, Paralakhemundi, Kashinagar, Lihuri, Bansadhara, and Palasingi.

Due to increasing public demand, surveys for broad gauge conversion were conducted in 1950, 1964, and 1967. The foundation stone for the Naupada-Gunupur gauge conversion was laid on September 27, 2002. After the conversion, passenger services resumed between Paralakhemundi and Naupada on December 18, 2010. The entire Gunupur-Paralakhemundi-Naupada rail corridor was officially opened to the public on August 21, 2011.

Redevelopment of Paralakhemundi Railway Station Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Paralakhemundi railway station is undergoing a major transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. With a redevelopment budget of ₹16.4 crore, the station will be upgraded into a modern, customer-friendly transportation hub while preserving its historical significance.

Key Upgrades Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme:

Modern Passenger Amenities:

Reserved Lounge

First-Class Waiting Hall

General Waiting Hall

Premium Toilets, including Divyangjan-friendly facilities

Enhanced Accessibility and Safety:

A 12-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB)

Two new passenger lifts for improved accessibility

Enhanced lighting and security measures

Improved Circulating Areas:

Expansion of circulation spaces

New entrance arch

Parking facilities and approach road development

A dedicated park and a future commercial area

Architectural Revamp:

Design inspired by the Royal Palace of Paralakhemundi

Use of modern construction materials reflecting royal heritage

Passenger Information Systems:

LED signage, coach indication boards, and train information displays for real-time updates

Environmentally Sustainable Solutions:

Green landscaping initiatives

Energy-efficient lighting

Multi-modal transport integration

Ongoing and Completed Work:

Foot Over Bridge (FOB): Construction is in the final stages.

Electrification of Platform 2 and installation of illuminated signage boards are in progress.

Completed: Platform shelters, surface improvements, VIP Lounge, First-Class Waiting Hall, and General Waiting Hall.

Ongoing: Construction of premium toilets with Divyangjan-friendly features, circulating area development, and additional passenger amenities.