New Delhi: Ensuring quality cashless healthcare to the people of Odisha, the State Government signed an MoU with the Health and Family Welfare Ministry for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.

With the signing of this MoU, 1.3 Crore families in Odisha will receive the Ayushman Bharat health card. They will be able to avail cashless treatment at over 30,000 hospitals across the country.

Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Aswathy S and the National Health Authority CEO LS Changsan signed and exchanged the MoUs at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and the State’s Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling were present during the occasion.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jual Oram were also present.

The Centre and the Odisha Government have finalised the modalities for integration of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) with the State Government-funded Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY).

The GJAY, which was previously known as the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), provides annual cashless treatment of ₹5 lakh per family and additional ₹5 lakh for women beneficiaries whereas the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY offers health insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh per family per annuum. As per the new arrangement, women beneficiaries will continue to receive additional health coverage up to ₹5 lakh.