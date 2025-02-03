Konark: As many as 13 handicraft shops near the Sun Temple in Konark were reduced to ashes as a major fire broke out, late last night.

The incident took place around 1:30 AM, destroying properties worth lakhs of rupees.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, all 13 shops had been gutted.

The fire reportedly triggered three LPG cylinder explosions, intensifying the damage.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Though the cause of the breakout of the fire was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have led to the mishap.