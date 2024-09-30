Baripada: A massive traffic jam on NH-49 in Bangriposi ghat of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has left many truckers stranded for around four days.

The helpless truckers reportedly survived by cooking and consuming food inside the vehicles. Some of the trucks were carrying essential commodities.

The traffic jam, around 13 km in length, led to a harrowing experience for commuters too.

As per sources, breakdown of three vehicles caused the traffic jam on the ghat. The situation worsened due to the delay in arrival of crane at the spot for restoration work.

Recently, blasts were carried out at 10 turns on the ghat road, leading to the deposition of rocks at various spots. The factor has created further hindrance in the restoration work, sources added.

A netizen posted two videos of the traffic jam on 'X' and urged the government for help.

Watch Videos: