Bhubaneswar: A total of 1,35,074 cases have been registered at various police stations across Odisha in the last eight months, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Legislative Assembly today.

In response to a question by MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the Chief Minister said the law and order situation in the state remains largely under control. The government is committed to maintaining law and order and takes immediate action whenever any disturbance arises. Police personnel intervene swiftly and take legal action against the offenders as per the law, said Majhi.

Among all districts, Ganjam recorded the highest number of cases during this period, the Chief Minister added.

The CM's reply assumes significance as Opposition BJD and Congress members have been raising the issue of the alleged rise of crime in the state in the Assembly.