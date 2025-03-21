Bhubaneswar: As many as 1353 teaching and 2081 non-teaching posts are lying vacant in government-run universities in Odisha, informed Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in Assembly today.

Replying to a query asked by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, the Minister told the House that there are a total of 2027 sanctioned teaching posts in various departments in 17 state-run universities, out of which only 674 posts have been filled up and remaining 1353 posts are vacant.

Of total vacant teaching posts, there are 245 vacancies for professor post, 1155 for associate professor post and 666 for assistant professor post in different state public universities.

While the Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, has the highest number of vacancies of 161 in teaching posts, Utkal University has 133 vacancies.

Here're details of vacancies for teaching posts in universities in Odisha:

Similarly, there are a total of 2879 sanctioned non-teaching posts in various departments in 17 State Public Universities, out of which 798 posts are filled up and 2081 posts are vacant.

The details are attached:

The recruitment is held up due to legal dispute and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, Suryabanshi stated clarifying the reason for the vacant posts.

Meanwhile, the Odisha University (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been presented in the Assembly.