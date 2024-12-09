Bhubaneswar: As many as 14 former members of Odisha Legislative Assembly have occupied their government quarters unauthorisedly in Bhubaneswar. A data presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed in the House today.

Replying to a query asked by BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta representing Balasore Assembly Constituency, CM presented a data revealing the number of sitting MLAs allotted government quarters and the ex-members who have not vacated their quarters.

As per the data, 14 former members have occupied government quarters at different locations in Bhubaneswar in unathorised manner. Of them, former MLAs Amar Prasad Satpathy and Santosh Singh Saluja are in possession of the government quarters on health ground.

Here's the complete list of Ex-MLAs in possession of government quarters so far: