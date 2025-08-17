Sundargarh: In a major crackdown, police raided a large-scale gambling den near the football ground behind Dharuadihi police station in Odisha's Sundargarh district late last night. The raid led to the arrest of 14 gamblers and the seizure of huge amounts of cash and valuables.

During the raid, police seized 20 cars, 17 motorcycles, 20 mobile phones, and ₹1,01,340 in cash

According to reports, a local fair was underway in the area yesterday. It has also come to light that such gambling activities are organised at the venue every year during the fair.

Police are investigating further into the racket, and efforts are being made to trace others involved in the illegal activity.