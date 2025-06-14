Jajpur: Although the diarrhoea situation in Jajpur district is currently under control, the Central Government will send a 14-member team to assess conditions on the ground, informed Director of Public health, Dr. Nilakantha Mishra.

The Central team is expected to visit the affected areas soon. Dr. Mishra stated a joint team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Odisha Health Department is already monitoring the situation closely.

He clarified there is no cholera outbreak, contrary to some reports.

Of the 200 samples sent for testing, 11 tested positive for Vibrio cholerae so far.

Thanks to the concerted efforts of the Jajpur district administration and Health officials, there has been no significant rise in new cases. Many of the patients previously admitted have been discharged and are recovering at home. The inflow of patients from Korei, Jajpur Road, and Dharmasala blocks has decreased, Dr. Mishra added.

Currently, 213 diarrhoea patients are receiving treatment at the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital. A special control room has been set up at the hospital to monitor the situation round-the-clock.