Bargarh: Over one decade after a love marriage, a man ended his life after allegedly killing his wife over a family feud. The incident was reported from Kushanpuri area under Bhatli police limits in Bargarh district.

The deceased couple was Shor Bhue and Sunita Bhue.

Shor allegedly hanged himself with a rope after killing his wife with a fatal weapon at a rented house last night.

The house owner informed the Bhatli police about the incident following which a probe has been initiated.

According to reports, the couple had entered into a nuptial knot 14 years ago. They had been residing at Bhatli area for the past 4 years.

However, an altercation between the couple over a family feud in the past few days could have led to murder and suicide, police suspected.

Police seized a knife, which was attached to the abdomen of the deceased woman, during preliminary investigation. The prima facie suggested that the man died by suicide after stabbing his wife to death.

The bodies have been recovered and will be sent for post-mortem today, police said.