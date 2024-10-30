Bhubaneswar: Around 150 live bullets were found in a sleeper coach of Purushottam Express at Odisha’s Puri town today.

The 8 mm bullets were found in the S2 sleeper coach of the express train that runs between the holy town of Odisha and New Delhi.

The bullets were stuffed in 15 packets and kept in a bag. Security personnel found the bag under a seat during routine checking in the train at Puri railway station in the evening.

The bullets were seized immediately. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched a probe into the incident.

“The officials of RPF post at Puri found 150 ammunition in the S2 coach of Purushottam Express during routine checking ahead of the Diwali festival today. The 8 mm soft-nose bullets were made in Ammunition Factory Khadki near Pune. The bullets have been handed over to the GRP for the necessary legal action,” said the Railways in a statement.