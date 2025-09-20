Bhubaneswar: As many as 156 criminal cases are pending against elected members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed the House on Saturday.

Replying to a query from BJD MLA Subasini Jena (Basta), the Minister said all the cases fall under different crime categories and are currently sub-judice.

However, no MLA has been convicted in the past one year, he further clarified.

Harichandan also informed that 26 election petitions have been filed in the Orissa High Court so far, all of which remain pending.