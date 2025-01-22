Bhubaneswar: As many as 157 men had applied to avail the benefits of the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha government, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today. The scheme is exclusively for women.

"A total of 157 men had applied for the scheme. We have excluded all of them," said Parida.

"Spellings of some names of men are similar to that of women. They might have applied mistakenly. Their applications have been rejected," the Deputy CM said.

Parida had yesterday urged Odisha women residing outside the state to apply soon for the scheme.

"During review in districts, it came to light that many eligible women beneficiaries, who are residing outside Odisha, are yet to get enrolled under the Subhadra Yojana. I request them to apply soon to get benefits under the scheme," Parida said.

Recently, she had informed that the fourth phase money of the first instalment under Subhadra Yojana will be disbursed among women beneficiaries by the end of January.