Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 16 households in the City have defaulted on holding tax payments amounting to over ₹1 Crore.
Expressing concern, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil remarked, "The non-payment of holding tax places an additional burden on other city dwellers." He emphasised the importance of timely tax payments for the smooth functioning of municipal services and urged residents to clear their dues promptly.
Patil also encouraged residents to make their payments conveniently through online portals or at their respective ward office counters.
The BMC continues its efforts to enhance tax collection and ensure efficient civic administration, urging all citizens to contribute to the city's development by fulfilling their civic responsibilities.