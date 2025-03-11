Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 16 households in the City have defaulted on holding tax payments amounting to over ₹1 Crore.

According to BMC authorities, the defaulters are distributed across various zones of the city. Five individuals each from the Southeast and Southwest Zones, and six from the North Zone, failed to pay their dues. Additionally, three residents in the Southeast Zone, five in the Southwest Zone, and seven in the North Zone defaulted on payments ranging from ₹50 Lakh to ₹1 Crore.

Expressing concern, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil remarked, "The non-payment of holding tax places an additional burden on other city dwellers." He emphasised the importance of timely tax payments for the smooth functioning of municipal services and urged residents to clear their dues promptly.

Patil also encouraged residents to make their payments conveniently through online portals or at their respective ward office counters.

The BMC continues its efforts to enhance tax collection and ensure efficient civic administration, urging all citizens to contribute to the city's development by fulfilling their civic responsibilities.