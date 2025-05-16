Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government promoted 16 joint secretaries, the IAS officers who were recently appointed at Lok Seva Bhawan, to additional secretary rank.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department issued the notification in this regard yesterday (May 15).

As per the notification, IAS officers Dharam Hansdah, Rina Mohapatra, Lily Kumari Kullu, Aradhana Das, Narahari Sethy, Madhumita Rath, Debasis Singh, Pratap Chandra Hota, Nibedita Mishra, Rega Geetarani Patnaik, Archana Das Pattanaik, Anjana Panda, Nivedita Prusty, Swayam Prava Mohanty, Sudam Charan Mandal and Girish Chandra Singh have been appointed as Additional Secretaries to the Government.

Here's the list of IAS officers designated as Additional Secretaries to Odisha Government:

On April 10, 2025, Odisha Government had appointed the above-mentioned officers as Joint Secretaries to various departments following they were promoted to the IAS cadre by the President of India.

The officers were promoted to the IAS cadre from the Odisha State Civil Service (SCS) against the vacancies determined by the Centre.