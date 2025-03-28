Bhubaneswar: Altogether 16 scientists were felicitated with the Odisha Bigyan Academy awards-2023 by the Science and Technology Department at an event in the capital city here today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed the awards in five categories at the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in the city here.

Prof. Kshirod Kumar Jena was felicitated with the prestigious ‘Biju Patnaik Award’ for scientific excellence.

Prof. Raj Kishore Paramguru, Dr Shubhranshu Sekhar Mahapatra, Prof. Krushna Chandra Mohanty, Dr Raghupatruni Bhima Rao and Prof. Malay Kumar Mishra were felicitated with ‘Senior Scientists’ award.

Besides, Rabindranath Majhi and Tulasi Swain were felicitated with the ‘Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science’ award at the event.

Dr Sanghamitra Samantaray, Dr Bedangdas Mohanty, Prof. Subrat Kumar Panda and Prof Pinaki Dutta were given the ‘Samanta Chandra Sekhar’ award.

Dr Sarit Sekhar Patnaik, Dr Apramita Chand, Dr Rajesh Kumar Prusti and Dr Sanjay Kumar Panda were conferred with the ‘Young Scientists’ award.

“We should use science and technology for the betterment of human society. Our scientists should develop new technologies for sectors like agriculture, health and education to achieve rapid economic development,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government is now focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, robotics and quantum computing, he added.

“The state government will set up Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovative Corridor to explore new opportunities in biotechnology sector. It will consult scientists and researchers to prepare a roadmap to explore new opportunities in marine biotechnology in Bay of Bengal,” said the Chief Minister.