Bhubaneswar: A 16-year-old boy who had gone missing for four days was traced to an Ashram near the Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar, Commissionerate Police informed on Sunday.

The boy, identified as Aum Mukhia, had been missing since September 4 from the Chandrasekharpur area. Preliminary investigation revealed that he did not return home after attending his karate class that day.

CCTV footage showed him last seen walking alone, dressed in a blue jersey with the “Dhoni 7” logo and white karate pants. Acting on the footage, Chandrasekharpur police tracked his whereabouts during the search operation and found him safe.

Police officials said the minor will be handed over to his family after recording his statement.