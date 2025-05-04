Berhampur: In a major crackdown on illegal arms and organised crime, Ganjam police conducted an overnight special drive across several police stations, leading to the arrest of 18 persons and the seizure of 17 illegal firearms and 66 rounds of live ammunition.

According to a press release issued by the Ganjam police, the operation was part of a preventive policing initiative spearheaded by SP Ganjam. The arrested individuals include members of an organised crime syndicate.

The police have invoked the newly introduced Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with organised crime, along with the Arms Act and other relevant provisions.

Cops suspect that the seized weapons were procured from outside Odisha, and special teams will be formed to trace and dismantle the supply chain.

Apart from making arrests, the police are also exploring legal avenues to seize properties allegedly acquired through illegal means by the accused.