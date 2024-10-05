Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 18th installment of money benefitting over 9 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Total 31,51,700 farmers in Odisha will be benefitted from the central scheme, informed Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

More beneficiaries from Odisha will be added to the sheme by the next installment, he said.

With release of the money under PM Kisan scheme, a total of 9.4 crore farmers in the country will receive Rs 20,000 crore in their bank accounts through DBT mode.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, the beneficiries get Rs 6,000 annually, i.e Rs 2,000 every four months. The money is provided each year in 3 installments -- April-July, August-November and December-March.

The 17th installment was released on June 18 this year benefitting more than 9.26 crore farmers.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then finance minister Piyush Goyal and was later launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.