Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday urged the people of the state to accord a grand welcome and respect to the Indian diaspora coming to Odisha to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas beginning in Bhubaneswar from Wednesday (January 8).

He also noted that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention is a great opportunity for Odisha to showcase its rich art, culture and heritage to the world.

The Chief Minister said that the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been completely cleaned up, and various cultural programmes are being organised to provide a beautiful and harmonious experience to the Indian diaspora.

In a video message, CM Majhi on Tuesday said: "The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is going to be held in Odisha for the first time from January 8 to 10. The Indians living in various corners of the world are coming to Odisha. It presented a tremendous opportunity for the people of Odisha after many years. We are determined to establish the dignity and respect of Odisha on the global stage. The delegates who are here to attend the grand event will stay in Bhubaneswar for three days and also visit different tourist places.

"So, I request you to welcome our diaspora guests and show appropriate respect to them so that they will feel that the whole of Odisha is ready to welcome them. Offer help to them without any delay whenever they seek. Treat them so cordially that they will feel at their own birthplace and country. It is also our duty to keep our roads clean during this time. Our culture is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the earth is one family). We consider the whole universe as our family, while the overseas Indians are our own people."

It is worth mentioning that the selection of Bhubaneswar as the venue for the 18th PBD convention affirms and reinforces the Central government's commitment in taking forward its ‘Purvodaya’ project, conceived for the all-round development of the Eastern region comprising states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Notably, the PBD celebrations in Bhubaneshwar, from January 8 - January 10 will showcase the vibrancy of the Indian diaspora and their achievements abroad.

