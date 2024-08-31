Bhubaneswar: Various courts in Odisha have 195 vacancies against a total sanctioned strength of 1040 judges, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

Replying to a query by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the ongoing Assembly session, the Minister told the House that 195 judge posts are lying vacant out of a total of 1040 sanctioned judge posts in various districts of the state.

Answering another query asked by Salipur MLA Prasanta Behera, Harichandan revealed the data showing the number of vacant judge posts in details.

As per the data, a total of 195 judge posts under different categories are lying vacant as of July 31, 2024, of which 51 are district judge posts, 21 civil judge (senior division) posts, 106 civil judge (junior division) posts and 17 special judicial magistrate posts.

The High Court by the order of the Supreme Court is taking up necessary step to address the vacancies, he said.