Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance has registered 199 corruption cases against government officials over the last 15 months, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a query raised by BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy from Jharsuguda, the Chief Minister said the cases included 77 related to Disproportionate Assets (DA) and 122 bribery cases between June 2024 and September 15, 2025.

According to the data, the anti-corruption wing seized assets worth Rs 202.58 crore in DA cases, while Rs 33.63 lakh in cash was recovered from officials caught accepting bribes.

The Vigilance has raided residences of 77 government officials between June 1, 2024 and September 15, 2025. During searches, huge amount of DA including Rs 8.38 crore cash, 218 flats, 775 plots, 16 gold bars along with 25.553 kg gold jewelries, 13 farm houses, Rs 44.21 crore bank deposits and Rs 43.02 crore insurance deposits, have been seized.

During the period, the charge sheets filed against 785 officials and 170 accused officials have been sentenced by Vigilance court.

The Chief Minister also placed details on the number of Vigilance cases disposed of in the last five years before the House.