Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated the 19th Toshali National Crafts Mela in the Odisha capital here.

Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta and departmental Commissioner-cum-Secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar among others were present on the occasion.

More than 700 artisans and weavers from across the country have opened around 650 stalls at the crafts fair, organised by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department of the state government, at Janata Maidan in the city here.

The Chief Minister thanked the artisans and weavers to bring their products to the fair.

“Odisha is well-known for its handloom and handicrafts products. These products are instrumental in preserving our culture. The people have still much admiration for handloom and handicrafts products,” said the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister, handlooms and handicrafts play a key role in the economic development of the rural areas.

The state government has allocated around Rs 52 crore in the 2025-26 financial year for the development of handicrafts sector. Similarly, the government has allocated Rs 122 crore towards the handloom sector, Majhi said.

“This year, GI tag will be sought for nine handicrafts products of the state. Kantilo, Pipli, Balijor, Hirakud area, Cuttack and Kotpad will be developed as heritage crafts village,” added the Chief Minister.

The fair will continue till March 31. People can visit the stalls from 3 pm to 10 pm every day.