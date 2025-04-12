Jharsuguda: Two persons accused in a minor girl gang rape case were injured in a police encounter while trying to flee here in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.

The accused persons were Sheikh Asif and Abhisek Barik. They were shot at while they were trying to escape from police custody at the time they were being taken to a local court in the morning today.

According to reports, Belpahar police had arrested both Asif and Abhisek on charges of a gang rape of a minor girl two days ago.

While forwarding both the accused for court proceeding today, the accused duo tried to flee after allegedly snatching a gun from a security personnel in a forest at Chhualiberna locality.

Acting swiftly, the police fired three rounds of bullets in which the accused persons sustained injuries to their legs.

The injured accused persons were taken to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The security has been tightened around the hospital, where the two are undergoing treatment, following the encounter.