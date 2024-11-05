Bhubaneswar: In yet another case of reckless drunk driving in the State Capital, two persons including the driver and a woman sustained serious injuries after their car crashed into a traffic post at Damana square in Bhubaneswar late on Monday night. The duo was rushed to a hospital in a critical state for treatment and the vehicle seized after Chandrashekhar police reached the spot.

As per reports, a speeding Baleno was coming from Kelucharan Park towards Damana square when the driver lost control and smashed into the traffic post before hitting the divider and then a pole. Such was the impact of the collision that the traffic post was uprooted and fell at a distance from the vehicle.

Eyewitnessnes claimed both the youth behind the wheel and the lady inside the car were drunk due to which the former lost balance of the speeding car and smashed into the traffic post.

Capital Police on getting information rushed to the spot and rushed the injured youth and lady to the hospital. The vehicle was seized and further investigation is on, they said.

The rising number of such drunk driving cases has raised concern among locals who feel strict traffic management and sfaety rules have gone for a toss in the city, of late.