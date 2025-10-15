Bhubaneswar: Two persons were critically injured after their scooter caught fire due to an explosion while carrying firecrackers in the Odisha capital here today.

The incident took place on Jayadev Vihar overbridge of National Highway (NH)-16 in the evening.

As per reports, the duo, a man and a woman, was carrying firecrackers on their scooter. Suddenly, an explosion took place and their scooter caught fire. They sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

The commuters rescued the duo and rushed them to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition. The identities of the injured duo are yet to be known.