Bhubaneswar: To promote sustainable development and climate resilience, the Odisha government on Thursday organised a two-day workshop in Bhubaneswar, bringing together policymakers, experts, civil society organisations and private sector representatives.

The workshop, titled “Leveraging Blue and Green Economy for a Resilient Future,” is being organised by the State SDG Cell of the Planning and Convergence Department, Government of Odisha. It aims to foster meaningful dialogue on integrating blue and green economy approaches to support inclusive growth, enhance climate resilience and advance the state’s long-term development vision Viksit Odisha @2036.

Addressing the inaugural session, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh delivered the keynote address, emphasising the role of the green economy in ensuring environmental sustainability.

The session was also addressed by Ashish Chaturvedi, Head – Environment, Energy and Resilience, UNDP India, who highlighted India’s commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through blue and green economy frameworks.

The two-day workshop features six technical sessions with 21 speakers, covering major dimensions of the blue and green economy. Experts from NITI Aayog, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), ICAR–IIWM, IIT Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University, MPEDA, UNDP India, and various community-based organisations shared insights on sustainable development, climate resilience and livelihood security.

The first day focused on the green economy, with discussions on green jobs, environmental financing, water security, and responsible consumption and production. The deliberations are expected to strengthen Odisha’s SDG implementation framework by aligning policy, innovation and community action towards a resilient and sustainable future.

During Technical Session I, Neelam Patel, Senior Advisor (Agriculture), NITI Aayog, and Ashok Singha, Managing Director, ASCERT Network Advisors, Odisha, discussed sustainable blue and green economic growth from an Indian perspective, including opportunities for coastal states, climate change and energy security.

Technical Session II focused on Sustainable Climate-Smart Agriculture: Inclusive Approaches, featuring presentations by Nitin Bassi (CEEW, New Delhi), Bibhu Prasad Nayak (Professor, TISS Hyderabad and Member, Sixth State Finance Commission, Odisha), and Debal Deb, indigenous seed conservation practitioner from Rayagada.

In Technical Session III, A. Sarangi, Director, ICAR–IIWM, Bhubaneswar, Amit Kumar, Manager, Skyvan Aviation, and M.K. Ram Mohan, Director, MPEDA, Kochi, discussed water security, emerging technologies for strengthening the green economy, and green value chains linked to responsible consumption and production.

Senior officials including Principal Secretary, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department S.K. Vashisth, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Cooperation Department Rajesh Pravakar Patil, Additional Secretary-cum-MD, OLIC Mansi Nimbhal, and other senior officers from the state government participated in the inaugural session.

An audio-visual film on the Sustainable Development Goals was screened during the programme, and a booklet titled “Aspirational, Sustainable Snippets of Success from the Heartland – Volume 2” was released on the occasion.

Alka Jena, Director, State SDG Cell, Planning and Convergence Department, proposed the vote of thanks.