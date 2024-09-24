Baripada: Panic gripped locals after two persons including a woman died and three others sustained critical injuries in tusker attack in a span of two days in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, a herd of elephants was creating havoc in Deuli, Rasgovindpur and Betnoti forest range since couple of days. The jumbo herd is believed to have wandered into the area from West Bengal border.

On Monday, one person died and two others were seriously hurt after one of the tuskers reportedly attacked them. The incident took place within Suliapada police limits. The deceased was identified as Raghunath Hembram of Paktia Sonepuria village. The injured Lusaki Soren of Pokharia village and Sarbeswar Singh of Tadaki village were rushed to the district headquarters hospital where they are curently being treated.

The following day, the same tusker is suspected to have trampled another woman to death, early in the morning at around 6 am. The deceased woman was identified as Sakra, wife of one Turam Hembram of Ulidihi village under Gholamuha panchayat of Morada police limits.

The pachyderm then reportedly wandered into Betnoti range and attacked another man, Suga Mahanta of Anua village. He too has been rushed to PRM MCH for treatment.