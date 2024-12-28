Bhubaneswar: Two persons reportedly died during a religious congregation at Odisha’s Puri town today.

The incident took place during a congregation of Nigamananda sect at the Holy Town.

The two devotees were rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after they developed certain health complications during the meeting.

However, the duo was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the DHH.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that the duo died of heart attack. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

“Hundreds of people participated in the religious congregation. The two devotees might have developed health complications due to huge rush at the meeting,” said a source.