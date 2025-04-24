Bhubaneswar: Two persons, including a minor, drowned in Mahanadi river while taking bath near Jobra anicut in Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

The deceased have been identified as Pinkun Jena (22) and Sai Behera (14) of Jobra area.

According to locals, Pinkun, Sai and Bishwajit Das (13) of Nadikula Sahi went to take bath in Mahanadi river near Jobra anicut in the afternoon.

While bathing in the river, the trio ventured into deep water and two among them drowned.

The locals, somehow, managed to rescue Biswajit and rushed him to the hospital.